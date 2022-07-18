'The blast resulted in injuries to soldiers. During the treatment, one of the officers and a JCO succumbed to their injuries,' said PRO Defence, Jammu.

New Delhi: An army officer and a JCO were killed in alleged accidental grenade blast in Mendhar Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Sunday night.

Last night, an accidental grenade blast occurred in Mendhar Sector, Dist Poonch when troops were performing their duties along the Line of Control. The blast resulted in injuries to soldiers. During the treatment one officer & one JCO succumbed to their injuries:PRO Defence Jammu — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

Officials said the incident took place when the troops were performing their duties along the Line of Control.

"The blast resulted in injuries to soldiers. During the treatment, one of the officers and a JCO succumbed to their injuries," said PRO Defence, Jammu.

According to a report in Kashmir Reader, six army personnel including an officer and a JCO rank army personnel were injured in the incident.

The injured were immediately airlifted to Udhampur, where the officer and JCO succumbed to their injuries, the report added.

