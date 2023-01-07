Two Russians offloaded from Go First flight for misbehaving with cabin crew

New Delhi: In yet another incident of passengers misbehaving on-board an aircraft, two Russians were allegedly offloaded from a Go First flight for misbehaving with the crew of the airline on Friday.

The incident has been reported close on the heels of the recent Air India episodes, in which a Mumbai-based man Shankar Mishra has been arrested.

One of the Russians allegedly asked a crew member to sit next to him during safety briefing. The incident was highlighted by a fellow passenger called Tarun Shukla.

“On a Goa-Mumbai GO FIRST flight yesterday two foreign nationals misbehaved w/ crew during safety briefing. One asked her to come sit next to him (+ other things I don’t even want to mention). Both offloaded by Go security staff. Also I am told they were Russian and appeared to be high (not drunk). Could not confirm this doubly. Perhaps DGCA India can confirm this,” Shukla tweeted.

Go First also confirmed the incident and said that it had taken place on board flight GA-372.

“During mandatory security briefing two passengers used offensive language (abused crew and continuously made fun of them). The cabin crew politely informed the passengers not to use such abusive language, however, they continued to do so,” the airline said in a statement.

“Other customers seated beside the Russian felt offended and uncomfortable and demanded that they be offloaded. In the interest of safety, both passengers were asked to de-board,” the Go First statement read.

Shukla also uploaded a video of other passengers clapping when both the Russians were asked to disembark from the aircraft.

The incident comes amid investigations by Tata Group owned Air India into two separate incidents which took place on its international fights last year.

The first incident occurred on a New York-Delhi flight on 26 November, when a drunk passenger urinated on a woman flyer mid-air, leaving her traumatised. The culprit has been identified as Shankar Mishra and he has been arrested from Bengaluru by Delhi police.

Barely ten days later another peeing incident took place on a Paris-Delhi flight. A man “under the influence of alcohol” urinated on a female passenger’s blanket on a Paris-Delhi flight but he was let off after he submitted a written apology to the officials.

The pilot reported the incident to the Air Traffic Control at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after which he was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

However, the unruly passenger was allowed to leave after the two passengers arrived at a “mutual compromise” and the accused tendered a “written apology”, an Air India official was quoted as saying.

