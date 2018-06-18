You are here:
Two more militants killed in ongoing encounter in Kashmir's Bandipora district, toll in operation rises to four

India FP Staff Jun 18, 2018 12:58:57 IST

Srinagar: Two more militants were killed on Monday in an operation in the Panar forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district that has been on since 9 June. A police officer confirmed the militants' deaths, which brings the militant toll in the mission to four — two militants and an army soldier were killed in the operation on 14 June.

Representational image. Reuters

A fresh gunfight broke out between the militants and the joint team of seven units of the Indian Army’s Rashtriya Rifles, three Para Commandos and a team of the Indian Air Force in the Panar forest area, reported Global News Agency. According to police sources quoted in the report, at least 13 more militants are believed to be hiding in the woods.

The operation was suspended on Sunday evening as it was hard to carry it out in the darkness of the dense forest, but the security forces resumed it on Monday morning, UNI reported.

"The operation was launched on 9 June when the militants and the army exchanged brief gunfight in the Raynar forests adjacent to the Panar area. The operation, with the help of additional reinforcements of the army's Para Commandos continued and entered the 10th straight day on Monday,” reported Free Press Kashmir.


