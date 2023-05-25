Two more cubs of Cheetah Jwala die inside Kuno National Park from severe heat

Two more cubs of Cheetah Jwala died on Thursday inside Kuno National Park in Shehopur district of Madhya Pradesh. The first among the four cubs born to the Namibian cheetah died on Tuesday.

The official statement released by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Madhya Pradesh said that after a cub died on Tuesday, the remaining three cubs and their mother cheetah Jwala were sent to wildlife doctors posted in Palpur.

They were being monitored round the clock by a special team and supplemental food was provided to cheetah Jwala.

However, on 23 May, the three surviving cubs of cheetah Jwala did not seem normal. Also, the temperature in the region was around 46-47 degree Celsius on that day.

The statement further said the cubs had to be shifted to critical care for treatment when ‘loo’ wind and rising temperatures led to their health to worsen.

The condition of one surviving cub is said to be critical.

The first cub died on 23 May due to weakness. The monitoring team found that one of the four cubs of feline Jwala was lying at the spot where they were spotted earlier while three other cubs were roaming with their mother, the statement said.

The team alerted veterinarians who rushed to the spot and administered necessary treatment to the cub, but it died.

Cheetahs’ death

As per a report by ToI, six fatalities among cheetahs translocated from African countries to Kuno were reported within the past two months.

Preliminary investigations suggested malnutrition to be the cause of death of these cubs.

A Namibian cheetah named Sasha succumbed to a kidney-related ailment on 27 March, while another carnivore from South Africa, Uday, died on 13 April.

Daksha, a cheetah brought from South Africa, died of injuries following a violent interaction with a male during a mating attempt on 9 May.

Cheetah Jwala, formerly known as Siyaya, was brought from Namibia to Kuno National Park in Sheopur district in September 2022. She gave birth to four cubs in March’s last week.

Cheetah’s were reintroduced in India almost 70 years after the species was declared extinct.

Eight Namibian cheetahs – five female and three male – were released into enclosures at the Kuno National Park on 17 September last year at an event attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The relocation of cheetahs from Africa is part of an ambitious plan to revive their population in India.

With inputs from agencies

