Two months after being gang-raped and run over by bike, Dalit woman in Mathura loses leg

On 24 May the woman was raped by three men, who then crushed her leg and left her in an unconscious state near a railway track in Kosi Kalan

AGRA: A 30-year-old Dalit woman from Mathura’s Kosi Kalan underwent surgery to amputate her left leg, which was crushed under a motorcycle by three men, who allegedly gang-raped her two months ago.

On Tuesday, the woman's family filed a police complaint after weeks of rushing her from one hospital to another.

According to the Times of India, FIR was registered by the police against the three accused men under IPC sections 376 D (gang-rape), 328 (causing hurt), and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), along with section 3 (2) (5) (punishment for atrocities) of the SC/ST Act.

The SHO of Kosi Kalan police station, Anuj Kumar, told TOI that two of the accused were arrested, while one still remains ‘unidentified’.

The woman in her complaint claimed that on 24 May she was heading to Kosi Kalan from her village to withdraw money from her bank, after which one of the accused, who was from her village, offered to give her a lift. He, along the way called two his friends, who then forced her to swallow a drink laced with intoxicants before raping her one by one.

After raping the woman, the three accused crushed her legs with a motorcycle and then she was left near a railway track in Kosi Kalan. The railway police spotted her in an unconscious state, after which they informed her family.

She was rushed to a government hospital in Kosi Kalan. Doctors then referred her to the Mathura district hospital, and then to a higher hospital in Agra. As her condition was not improving, she was taken to a hospital in Haryana for treatment, where her left leg was amputated.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.