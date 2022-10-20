Two killed, 10 injured after tipper truck topples in Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh
A GREF tipper carrying 12 people toppled in Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh on Wednesday, killing two persons and injuring others, said defence officials.
New Delhi: A GREF tipper carrying 12 people toppled in Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh on Wednesday, killing two persons and injuring others, said defence officials.
The incident took place while the road construction work was on, they added.
“Injured were rushed to nearby hospital and are being treated,” said an official.
Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.
Taking to Twitter, he said, “Extremely pained by the loss of precious lives due to toppling of a GREF Tipper in Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest.”
