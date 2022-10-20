New Delhi: A GREF tipper carrying 12 people toppled in Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh on Wednesday, killing two persons and injuring others, said defence officials.

The incident took place while the road construction work was on, they added.

“Injured were rushed to nearby hospital and are being treated,” said an official.

Two dead, others injured after a tipper with 12 people toppled yesterday in the Ladakh area while road construction work was on. Injured are being treated: defence officials — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “Extremely pained by the loss of precious lives due to toppling of a GREF Tipper in Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest.”

Extremely pained by the loss of precious lives due to toppling of a GREF Tipper in Sasoma-Saser La area of Ladakh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 20, 2022

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.