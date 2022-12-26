Two international passengers test positive for coronavirus at Kolkata airport

Two persons returning from abroad have tested positive for the coronavirus infection at the Kolkata Aiport, ANI reported citing airport sources on Monday. Both samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

According to the news agency’s sources, one of the positive passengers came from Dubai on Saturday while another came from Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur.

Patients are kept in quarantine in Beliaghata ID Hospital. Following the advisory ‘Guidelines for International Arrivals’, issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has commenced random post-arrival testing for International arrivals at Delhi Airport, said Dr. Gauri Agarwal, Founder of Genestrings Diagnostic Center on Sunday.

New instructions issued by the government have made it mandatory for airports to carry out random testing of 2 percent of international passengers. The steps come as cases surge in China, South Korea, US, and other countries due to BF.7 COVID variant.

Earlier in the day, four international travellers from Myanmar tested positive for the coronavirus at Delhi airport.

Recently, the IMA also issued an advisory and appealed to the public to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.”In view of the sudden surge of COVID cases in different countries, the Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals to the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. “As per available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South as per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South Korea, France, and Brazil,” read the statement of IMA.

The entire country is gearing up for a possible fourth wave of Covid-19, with the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which is said to be the reason behind the surge in Covid cases in China, being detected in India.

With inputs from ANI

