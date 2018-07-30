Two farmers in Maharashtra's Buldhana end their lives, police say suicides were due to difficulties in loan repayment

Nagpur: Two debt-ridden farmers allegedly committed suicide in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, police officials said Monday.

Gajanan Jaybhaye, a resident of Saukhedtejan village, left his home on Saturday night and went to his farm.

"The 35-year-old subsequently consumed poison and set himself ablaze after building his own pyre with woods and animal fodder kept in the farm," a police official said.

The officials said the incident came to light Sunday morning.

The police have registered a case of accidental death on a complaint filed by the father of the deceased.

The official, quoting Jaybhaye's family, said the farmer was facing some loan repayment-related problem.

According to officials, in the second incident, a 34-year-old cultivator hanged himself at his residence in Shivani Taka village under Sindkhedraja tehsil of Buldhana district.

"Rameshwar Kisan Tambekar killed himself on 26 July over non-repayment of bank loan and poor crop yield," he said.