You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Two farmers in Maharashtra's Buldhana end their lives, police say suicides were due to difficulties in loan repayment

India Press Trust of India Jul 30, 2018 20:13:54 IST

Nagpur: Two debt-ridden farmers allegedly committed suicide in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, police officials said Monday.

Gajanan Jaybhaye, a resident of Saukhedtejan village, left his home on Saturday night and went to his farm.

"The 35-year-old subsequently consumed poison and set himself ablaze after building his own pyre with woods and animal fodder kept in the farm," a police official said.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

The officials said the incident came to light Sunday morning.

The police have registered a case of accidental death on a complaint filed by the father of the deceased.

The official, quoting Jaybhaye's family, said the farmer was facing some loan repayment-related problem.

According to officials, in the second incident, a 34-year-old cultivator hanged himself at his residence in Shivani Taka village under Sindkhedraja tehsil of Buldhana district.

"Rameshwar Kisan Tambekar killed himself on 26 July over non-repayment of bank loan and poor crop yield," he said.


Updated Date: Jul 30, 2018 20:13 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores