Patna: Days after the unruly behaviour of a drunk passenger in an Air India flight surfaced, two men flying in an IndiGo plane were arrested after landing in Patna following complaints of creating ruckus on board.

The two passengers, identified as Rohit and Nitish, were arrested by the Patna Police with the assistance of Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) for creating a commotion in the flight.

Bihar | Two passengers arrested by Patna Airport Police with the help of CISF after they created a ruckus onoard an IndiGo flight, in an inebriated condition. The arrest was made based on the written complaint by IndiGo’s manager: Patna Airport SHO to ANI https://t.co/uOBqWVpicS — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

Patna Airport SHO Robert Peter told news agency ANI that the individuals in question were apprehended based on written complaints by IndiGo’s manager.

Media reports suggest that the flight operator had already alerted the Patna Air Traffic Control (ATC) that the two individuals had smuggled in alcohol bottles. The crew had tried to stop the men from consuming alcohol onboard.

Following a breathalyser test, the two men were arrested in an inebriated state from IndiGo flight 6E-6383.

Some sources, however, said that the men had written an apology and reported that there was no commotion on board.

After Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took office in Bihar in 2016, the government completely banned the sale and consumption of alcohol in state. As part of the ban, the government also ordered the Airport Authority of India to not serve liquor on any flights in Patna or Gaya.

