Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the city following back-to-back murders, police said on Friday.

Mangaluru: Two days after BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru killing, another man was stabbed to death outside a shop by masked attackers in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Thursday evening.

The victim, identified as 23-year-old Mohammed Fazil, was talking to an acquaintance when the assailants stepped out of a car and ran towards him, the police said.

According to an NDTV report, CCTV footage from the lane showed the masked men attacking Fazil outside a clothing store. He was repeatedly hit with a stick and stabbed. Even after he collapsed and a mannequin fell on top of him, one of the men continued to hit him.

The reason for the attack is not known yet, and a hunt is on for the accused, the report quoted police as saying.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders have been clamped in the city following back-to-back murders.

Security has been beefed up in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in view of the tense situation, police said on Friday.

Schools and colleges in Suratkal, Bajpe, Mulki and Pannambur police station limits will remain closed today.

While two residents of Bellare have been arrested in connection with Nettar's murder, investigation is on to nab the assailants of Fazil.

On Friday, a large number of people took part in the funeral procession of Fazil.

The prohibitory orders have been imposed from Thursday night till 30 July morning, Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said.

All liquor shops will remain shut and 19 check posts have been set up including the Karnataka-Kerala border, where all the vehicles will be searched, the official said.

He added that no one will be allowed to roam in the city beyond 10 pm.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Gnanendra in a statement condemned the killing of Fazil and said the perpetrators will be brought to book.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Nettar's family members in Mangaluru on Thursday evening and offered their condolences.

The communally sensitive coastal district is tense following the murders in the past few days.

