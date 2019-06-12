Three CRPF personnel killed in attack on police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag; incident comes weeks before Amarnath Yatra

Three CRPF personnel were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag on Wednesday, reported CNN-News18. Four to five personnel have sustained injuries.

Al-Umar Mujahideen has claimed responsibility for the attack. Forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to search for the militants.

The patrol party was attacked by automatic rifles followed by hurling of grenades, according to PTI.

In the attack that comes a few weeks ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, Arshad Ahmed, the SHO of Anantnag has been critically injured and admitted to a hospital in Srinagar for treatment. Security forces eliminated one of the militants, even as heavy firing was reported in the area.

According to CNN-News18, sources ruled out the possibility of a lone wolf attack, adding that at least three or more militants were involved.

The attack, which targeted a police party, took place at the KP Road area in the district situated in south Kashmir. The Amarnath Yatra passes by KP Road every year.

Jammu & Kashmir: Injured CRPF personnel are receiving medical treatment at the government hospital in #Anantnag. pic.twitter.com/VymXc7MkVI — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.