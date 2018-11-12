Two CoBRA jawans injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur amid phase one of polls; gunfight on in Pamed village

Two soldiers of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) were injured after an encounter broke out between the security forces and Naxals at Pamed village in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur. Voting for the first phase of the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections is currently underway in Bijapur.

The gunfight broke out between security forces and Naxals around 12.20 pm in Bijapur's Pamed village, where voting is on. The shootout between the two sides is still underway, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has confirmed that two CoBRA jawans sustained bullet injuries.

An inspector and a head constable were injured in the attack. They have been shifted from the spot by a helicopter for medical attention.

Bijapur is one of the 18 Maoist-hit constituencies where voting is underway for the first phase of the Chhattisgarh elections. Even a day before the polls, a Naxal was killed and another was arrested in an encounter between security forces and Left-Wing Extremists in Bijapur district's Bedre area on Sunday.

These strikes took place just days after Naxals killed four civilians and one Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel in an IED explosion near Bacheli in Dantewada district. A cameraperson working with Doordarshan and two police officers were killed in a Maoist attack on 30 October.

The attacks come in the wake of threats by the insurgents to boycott the "fake Chhattisgarh elections". They had even threatened to chop off the inked fingers of voters, but till 1 pm, the 18 constituencies where polling is underway has had a 25.15 percent voter turnout.

With inputs from 101Reporters

