Two army officers to be Governor, LG of 'sensitive' Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh

New Delhi: In the latest appointments and reshuffle announced by President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday, two former army officers will be the Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, the two ‘sensitive’ regions which are prone to intrusions and incursions by the Chinese army.

While Lt Gen KT Parnaik (retd) has been appointed as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh, BD Mishra, who is presently serving as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, has been shifted to Ladakh as the Lieutenant Governor.

BD Mishra is a former brigadier of the Indian Army and is the former Commander of the Counter Hijack Force of the National Security Guard (NSG), popularly known as the Black Cat Commandos.

The Black Cat Commandos led a surgical strike on the Indian Airlines hijacked aircraft and after successfully eliminating the hijacker, rescuing 126 passengers, nine infants and six crew members at Raja Sansi Airfield, Amritsar in 1993. Brig. BD Mishra has also received commendation from the Prime Minister of India for this operation.

Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) is the Joint Managing Director for Defence & Security of Rolta India Ltd. He has been one of the most respected and dignified Generals of the Indian Army with over 41 years of experience and domain knowledge, especially in the areas of modernisation and transformation.

Prior to joining Rolta, Gen Parnaik held several leadership positions in field operations and prestigious staff appointments. He commanded the 2 Rajputana Rifles in Rajasthan Sector and Jammu & Kashmir, an Infantry Brigade during Operation Parakram on the LoC, and a Mountain Division in Sikkim.

Before his tenure as Director General of Perspective Planning, the General Officer commanded the Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) in Bhutan and a Corps in the North-East.

The General held the most prestigious appointment as the Army Commander of the highly active Northern Command, a 450,000 strong force dealing with military operations and logistics along 3,500 km of most sensitive borders.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Radha Krishna Mathur quietly left his office in Leh on Saturday after President Droupadi Murmu accepted his and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s resignation.

According to an NDTV report, Mathur on Saturday packed his bags and informed the staff that he was leaving, without citing any reason for the sudden decision.

It’s unclear if Mathur was asked to resign by the Centre, or he has chosen to leave amid ongoing agitation by the Ladakhi people, added the report.

Four BJP leaders and former Supreme Court judge S Abdul Nazeer, who was part of the Constitution bench that upheld the archaeological report on Ayodhya, were among six new faces appointed as governors on Sunday.

BJP leaders Lakshman Prasad Acharya, C P Radhakrishnan, Shiv Pratap Shukla and Gulab Chand Kataria, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan, were nominated as governors in Sikkim, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Assam, respectively.

Koshyari was replaced by Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais. Retired Supreme Court judge Nazeer was appointed governor of Andhra Pradesh.

With inputs from agencies

