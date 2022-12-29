Twitter user cautions internet about human extinction, shares 'special' cartoon
The post shows a structure resembling the food chain where a man stands on the top while other living beings stand below him
A debate continues to remain around us for decades about mass extinction and whether the human species are the next to vanish from the planet, thanks to the uncontrolled population, overexploitation of natural resources, and the constant attitude of negligence towards the environment. Headlines often suggest that extinction is imminent if the ongoing menace of the climate emergency continues. Notably, there are several reasons why this may happen, however, we humans continue to remain resistant to the thought of perishing someday, due to a belief that humankind is widespread, abundant, and effectively adaptable.
While scientists on one hand continue to caution people about the risks of getting extinct, a Twitter post has now highlighted the same with the help of a simple yet effective cartoon.
Shared by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, the cartoon shows a human standing on the top of a structure, seemingly hinting toward the food chain. While representing that humankind has become the dominant species above all, the structure further shows creatures including birds, animals, insects, and other living organisms, and also some natural environmental factors surviving beneath humans.
Check:
In every earlier mass extinction the dominant species got extinct foremost. pic.twitter.com/nRS21JUzR9
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 28, 2022
While the post shows the human making an ignorant remark “Why care if species go extinct?”, the IFS officer further added an alarming caption that reads, “In every earlier mass extinction the dominant species got extinct foremost.”
The post is indeed a good way to create awareness about the issue and as intended, it did grab the attention of many people. Users took to the comment section and shared their reactions over the same.
A user wrote, “Minimalism and antinatalism is a requirement of our generation”, while another person highlighted the issue and wrote, “Because we are too lazy to look at other data. We are always satisfied to just check the superlative. most, least, first, last nothing else.”
“Nature’s way! Interesting to see who is the next dominant, and how they’d evolve and impact the Earth thereafter,” a third user wrote.
As soon as the post was shared, it amassed several reactions from people.
