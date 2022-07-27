Twitter thread about 'Brahmin' eateries in Bengaluru sparks debate on casteism; here's how internet reacted

India

This is not the only time the internet has been left divided by the issue of casteism in food. In May this year, the image of a billboard advertising 'Tamil Brahminical' cuisine went viral

A Twitter thread on restaurants and cafes in Bengaluru using the word ‘Brahmin’ in their name has ignited a debate over casteism on social media. The thread lists out some eateries available on food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy, which use 'Brahmin' in their name.

Shared by user peeleraja, the thread includes screenshots of eateries advertising ‘Brahmin’ cuisine. The user also shared a story from their schooldays about how casteism remains prevalent so many years after independence.

The users also slammed the eateries and wrote, “There is no one specific Brahmin cuisine. There are Brahmins across the subcontinent with varying cuisines including fish and meat. There is no one Brahmin way of garnishing your food. When you call your eatery “Brahmin", it is a plain and simple caste signal and nothing else."

Check the thread here:

The post garnered several reactions from users. Some wrote that such eateries were not present in cities like Delhi.

Others defended the restaurants, and wrote that the idea of adding Brahmin to the name was only ‘branding’.

A few users shared how even dishes at some outlets had names like ‘Brahmin idli’.

One person commented that the idea behind Brahmin eateries was inspired by one outlet, leading to the “appropriation of a popular brand name by capitalist hoteliers”.

This is not the only time the internet has been left divided by the issue of casteism in food. In May this year, the image of a billboard advertising “Tamil Brahminical" cuisine went viral. The image in the billboard showed a man holding a dosa on a plate while the words “enjoy Tamil Brahminical cuisine” were written on the side. The board was advertising a restaurant in Kolkata.

Several people slammed the advert for implying that dosa was a brahminical food item. Others questioned how the advertisers thought this was a good idea.

What are your thoughts on this story?

