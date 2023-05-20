Twitter has a field day over RBI move to withdraw Rs 2,000 bank notes
The RBI in its latest announcement notified that Rs 2,000 notes will be withdrawn with immediate effect and can be exchanged till 30 Sept 2023
It has been almost six years since the central government brought demonetisation across the country, putting an immediate ban on the issuance of all Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes of the Mahatma Gandhi Series.
While the government also introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 banknotes in exchange for the older ones, the time has now come to bid adieu to these as well, as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation.
In its notification issued on Friday, the central bank said that Rs 2,000 notes will be withdrawn, further asking banks to stop issuing the notes with immediate effect. However, unlike last time, the RBI did state that the notes will stay as legal tender and citizens can get them exchanged by 30 September 2023.
As soon as the announcement came out, it indeed spread like wild fire, engulfing social media platforms with reactions over the matter. Booking a spot in the trending list, #2000Note and #Demonetisation have become the internet’s favourite since Friday. Speaking of which, Twitter is already flooded with users’ reactions as the RBI announcement has clearly sparked a meme fest, taking the microblogging site for a ride!
Scroll down to check some hilarious reactions:
A user hilariously paid tribute to Rs 2000 note by adding a garland around in this Twitter post.
RIP 💐 Rs 2000 🙏.#Demonetisation #2000note pic.twitter.com/lKruUXrALP
— Neeraj Kundan (@Neerajkundan) May 19, 2023
Another user while taking a veiled dig at those hiding black money shared the video.
People who have a lot of Rs. 2000 notes at home pic.twitter.com/q9vc0LdRjS
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 19, 2023
Taking this popular scene from Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer Munna Bhai MBBS, the user shared a meme about the short-lived life of Rs 2000 note.
Launched in 2016 & taken back in 2023
Rs. 2000 note be like – pic.twitter.com/k4Jwwf5Qm9
— Kaagaz Apps (@KaagazS) May 19, 2023
The user shared this scene from the film Welcome for those who don’t have Rs 2000 notes.
Those People who doesn't have any Rs 2000 notes#Demonetisation #2000note pic.twitter.com/nPEQy8BO6m
— ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏. oɥʍ nbbɐ (@aqquwho) May 19, 2023
More reactions to Rs 2000 withdrawal
"Rs 2000 note with a chip". An archive image from 2016.
RIP, Rs. 2000 (2016 – 2023). You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Y4K9hp4JCD
— Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) May 19, 2023
RBI while printing 2000 ₹ note pic.twitter.com/SHn7oFJLv9
— Darshannn (@D4Dramatic) May 19, 2023
*2000₹ notes will be withdrawn*
Kids to relatives who give 2000₹ note as shagun now: pic.twitter.com/llUQu1qYlp
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 19, 2023
Scenes after RBI decides to withdraw Rs. 2000 notes#Demonetisation #2000note pic.twitter.com/yKiZ5BV18T
— ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏ ͏. oɥʍ nbbɐ (@aqquwho) May 19, 2023
Why did RBI withdraw Rs 2000 note?
In this detailed notification, RBI explained its decision to recall saying that the Rs 2,000 were introduced for a limited period until currency in other denominations is adequately available.
Further noting that the notes of the particular denominations are not commonly used for transactions, it said that Rs 2000 note circulation has significantly declined from Rs 6.73 lakh crore on March 31, 2018, to Rs 3.62 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023.
