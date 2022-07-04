Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal serves coffee to employees at London HQ, see pictures

Parag Agrawal assumed control of the company after Twitter's founder Jack Dorsey’s exit in November 2021. In May 2022, while on paternity leave, Agrawal sacked Head of Consumer Products Kayvon Beykpour and Head of Revenue Bruce Falck

Twitter's chief executive officer Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal attended a number of business events in London last week and a gesture from the company’s CEO has caught everyone’s attention. In the pictures tweeted by Twitter employee Rebecca, Agrawal and Segal were seen serving coffee and cookies to the staff at the company's office.

This was not it, the CEO also performed a standup act for the employees along with Dara Nasr, the managing director of Twitter, UK. The images of their act were also shared with the caption, “Then a stand-up comedy show* with @DaraNasr and a framed @paraga emoji. Obvs. London Tea Time.”

Parag Agrawal assumed control of the company after Twitter's founder Jack Dorsey’s exit in November 2021. In May 2022, while on paternity leave, Agrawal sacked Head of Consumer Products Kayvon Beykpour and Head of Revenue Bruce Falck.

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was supposed to buy the social media giant for $44 billion. Musk had stated that his intention behind this was to develop Twitter into a super app, similar to WeChat in China. The tiff between the Twitter CEO and Musk has caused the deal to be put on hold.

This is not for the first time that a high-ranking member from the top management has attempted to get closer to the employees and the public to break the organisational barriers. Earlier this year, Uber India President Prabhjeet Singh went to different pick-up locations and shocked riders when he introduced himself to them.

What do you think the top management can do to ensure a better environment at the workplace?

