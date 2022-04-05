Twitter bows to 10-year-old Manipur Girl attending classes with her younger sibling on lap

A picture of a girl, identified as Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong in Manipur, went viral where she's seen attending a class with her younger sister on her lap. The photo grabbed the attention of Manipur’s Minister for Power, Forest, Environment, Climate Change, Agriculture, Science and Technology.

Inspirational lives and acts never spell unrecognised on the internet nowadays. Recently, a photo of a 10-year-old Manipur girl battling against all odds has galore many online.

A picture of the girl, identified as Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong in Manipur, has gone viral. In it, she can be seen attending a class with her younger sister on her lap. The photo grabbed the attention of Thgongam Biswajit Singh who is Manipur’s Minister for Power, Forest, Environment, Climate Change, Agriculture, Science and Technology.

Her dedication for education is what left me amazed! This 10-year-old girl named Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur attends school babysitting her sister, as her parents were out for farming & studies while keeping her younger sister in her lap. pic.twitter.com/OUIwQ6fUQR — Th.Biswajit Singh (@BiswajitThongam) April 2, 2022

On 2 April, Singh shared the photo of the girl on his personal Twitter handle where the girl is seen holding the toddler with her left hand while attending a class in a school classroom and attentively taking notes as well. He also asserted that this little girl's immense love and dedication to education left him in awe. The minister also stated that the girl was taking care of her two-year-old sister as their parents were out farming. Biswajit Singh also mentioned in the comment section that he searched for the family and spoke to them. He also vowed to finance personally for the little girl's education until her graduation as he got pleased by her dedication to acquisition and sheer determination. Sooner, the picture melted thousand of hearts over social media and the tweet has garnered over 15000 likes so far.

This powerful image represents the aspirations of our children, especially girls. Absolutely in awe of young Meiningsinliu Pamei for her dedication for education and her sheer determination to carve out a better life for herself. My blessings to her. https://t.co/ozS9GhNalp — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 4, 2022

Such dedicated children leave us speechless but proud of this nation who keeps giving us such strong children who are the reason of this nations might. — शिवांगिनी पाठक। 🇮🇳 (@shivanginipatha) April 3, 2022

Sir there are millions like her & system needs to establish an infrastructure to deal with. — GoingAroundEarth (@BharatDevotee) April 3, 2022

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also poured his heartfelt blessing through his tweet where he noted that the powerful image represents the aspiration of girls in our country and their sheer determination to carve out a better life.

Users across the nation have applauded the little girl for taking the responsibility entrusted by her parents while taking classes with rapt attention and social media has been buzzing as praise and support poured in for her determination of learning.

According to the IANS, the girl is a student of Dailong Primary School in the Tamenglong district of Manipur and studying in the fourth grade.

