'Twitter became den of pedophiles during his tenure': NCPCR chief to Jack Dorsey

Twitter’s ex-CEO Jack Dorsey’s comments on India’s response to the farmers’ protests have caused a lot of stir in the country, with the BJP saying that his statements are an ‘outright lie’.

Now, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief Priyank Kanoongo has slammed Dorsey for claiming that India “threatened to shut down Twitter” during the farmers’ protests.

“During Jack Dorsey’s tenure, Twitter had become a den of pedophiles. Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) were available in abundance,” Kanoongo said in a tweet.

He added, “He (Dorsey) is a criminal and that is why he is speaking against the judicial system.”

Dorsey received ‘several requests’

Yesterday, during an interview, Twitter’s former CEO and one of its co-founders Jack Dorsey claimed that he had received ‘several requests’ from the Indian government to block accounts publishing content on the farmers’ protests as well as those critical of the government.

“India for example, India is one of the countries which had many requests around farmers protests, around particular journalists which were critical of the government, and it manifested in ways such as ‘we will shut Twitter down in India’… ‘we would raid the homes of your employees’, which they did; ‘we will shut down your offices if you don’t follow suit’. And this is India, a democratic country,” he said.

‘Outright lies’

Soon after Jack Dorsey’s interview became public, Union IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar accused him of “lying and “trying to brush out that very dubious period of Twitter’s history.”

He elaborated that under Dorsey’s leadership, Twitter repeatedly violated Indian laws. Between 2020 and 2022, they failed to comply with the law multiple times, and only in June 2022 did they eventually adhere to the requirements.

“To set the record straight, no one was raided or sent to jail. Our focus was only on ensuring compliance with Indian laws. There is ample evidence now in the public domain about Jack’s Twitter’s arbitrary, blatantly partisan n discriminatory conduct and misuse of its power on its platform during that period,” Chandrasekhar added.

