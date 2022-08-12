Twin baby elephants tucked under mother’s belly, video wins hearts

Susanta Nanda, an IFS officer, posted a video on Twitter in which twin baby elephants can be seen tucked under the belly of their mother, while she walks bold and strong

Be it humans or animals, children of all creatures are super cute. And when they are around their mother, the scene gets even cuter. All babies annoy their mother, but this type of annoying is adorable. Today is World Elephant Day, which is celebrated to raise awareness about the dangers and risks of extinction elephants face. On this day, we would like to show you the beautiful relationship between a mother elephant and her babies. It will reaffirm how safe a child feels under the protection of his or her mother. It is quite evident that all mothers - be human or animals - feel empathy and unconditional love towards their children.

Susanta Nanda, IFS (Indian Forest Service) officer, has posted a video on Twitter in which twin baby elephants can be seen tucked under the belly of their mother. Just look at the way how calm and fearless these cuties come across under the protection of their mother, while she is walking bold and strong, ready to teach anyone a lesson who comes even in the vicinity of her babies.

It’s #worldElephantDay.

And it definitely can’t get cuter than this. Mother with twins tucked under the belly💕

Spare a thought for their conservation & post if u have a cutie like this. pic.twitter.com/WVgl8EkfLC — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 12, 2022

“It’s World Elephant Day. And it definitely can’t get cuter than this. Mother with twins tucked under the belly. Spare a thought for their conservation and post if you have a cutie like this.”, Susanta Nanda captioned his post. A user commented, “Only way to save this magnificent animal is to leave forest areas undisturbed. Forests will save the nation.”.

Only way to save this magnificient animal is to leave forest areas undisturbed.Forests will save the nation. — H R Viswanath (@HRViswanath1) August 12, 2022

Sadly, not many of these beautiful creatures are left in India. According to the last count of 2017, only 29,964 elephants were left in the country. If humans put their greed aside, and strive to develop with sustainability in mind, then maybe we can save our giant friends. When the natural habitat of animals gets destroyed, they face a lot of problems, including lack of food, and this leads to many fatalities among them.

You can take action from your side. For example, you can donate to the NGOs which work towards protecting the elephants and other animals. You can also spread awareness about this issue to your friends and families. It is possible for each one of us to put efforts from our own level to save elephants and other animals.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.