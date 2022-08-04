Tulsidas Jayanti 2022: History, significance and inspiring quotes from the renowned poet

Ramayana was originally written by Valmiki, but Tulsidas rewrote the story in Awadhi. With time, Tulsidas' version of the Ramayana was massively popularised among the common mass. It eventually became a significant component of India’s culture

Tulsidas was a Hindu saint and his original name was Goswami Tulsidas. He established himself as one of the supreme poets in the world of literature. He composed several works but is best known for the epic Ramcharitmanas. It is a poem in Awadhi (a dialect of Hindi) which means “Lake of the deeds of Rama”. Ramcharitmanas is considered to be one of the greatest works of literature in Hindi.

Who was Tulsidas?

As per the Hindu lunar calendar, he was born on the Saptami (that is the seventh day) of the Shukla Paksha during the month of Sravana. So far, there is no definite record of the place where he was born but it is believed that Tulsidas lived between (1497-1623 CE). However, most scholars believe that the great poet was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Rajapur town.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Tulsidas' birth anniversary falls in the month of July/August. Every year, the birth anniversary of Tulsidas is celebrated as Tulsidas Jayanti. So this year, it will be marked on 4 August (Thursday), according to drikpanchang. The Saptami Tithi begins at 5:40 am on 4 August and ends at 5:06 am on 5 August.

As he was growing up, Tulsidas spent most of his life in Varanasi. The famous Tulsi Ghat on the River Ganges is named after him. Scriptures also state that the popular Sankatmochan Temple that is dedicated to Lord Hanuman is believed to be founded by Tulsidas.

Due to his works, Tulsidas is admired to be a reincarnation of Maharishi Valmiki - who was the composer of the original Ramayana and Hanuman Chalisa in Sanskrit. The Hanuman Chalisa is a popular devotional hymn in Awadhi solely dedicated to Lord Hanuman.

How is the day celebrated?

On Tulsidas Jayanti, ardent devotees recite poems or paragraphs of Sri Ramcharitmanas at Hanuman and Ram temples that are situated across the country. Various events and programs are also held based on the teachings of Tulsidas.

Inspiring quotes by the poet:

- Lust, anger, vanity, and covetousness are all paths leading to hell. Abjuring, all these adore the Hero of Raghu's line, whom saints worship.

-There can be no happiness for a being nor can its mind know any peace even in a dream so long as it does not relinquish desire, which is an abode of sorrow.

-Abandon pride, which is the same as Tamas-guna (darkness), rooted as it is in ignorance and is a source of considerable pain; and adore Lord Shri Rama, the Chief of the Raghus and an ocean of compassion.

