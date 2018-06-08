You are here:
TS TRT result 2018 likely to be released today at official website: Check on tspsc.gov.in

India FP Staff Jun 08, 2018 16:30:41 IST

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) is expected to release the Telangana Teacher SA, SGT, LPT, PET merit list and cutoff marks today (8 June) on the official website, according to media reports.

The TSPSC had conducted written examinations to recruit candidates for the posts of school assistant, secondary grade teacher, language pandit and physical education teacher from 24 February, 2018 to 4 March 2018.

Here are the steps to check the results, once declared:

- Go to the official website: tspsc.gov.in

- Click on the link for 'TRT Results'

- Enter the required details

- Take a print out of the result for future reference

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, we will continue to update our website to reflect official updates as and when they come in.


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 16:30 PM

