TS TET 2022: Official notification released at tstet.cgg.gov.in, registration to begin from 26 March

The Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on 12 June in all 33 districts of the state

The notification for Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022) has been released by the Department of School Education, Government of Telangana State today, 25 March. As per the official notice, the registration process will begin from tomorrow, 26 March, 2022 and will end on 12 April, 2022.

The Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted on 12 June, 2022, in all 33 districts of the state. Candidates who are interested can apply for the same by visiting the official website at tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Applicants who are eligible should note that the exam will be divided into two parts which is Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be held from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm while Paper II will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Meanwhile, the admit card for the same will be issued to download from 6 June, 2022 onwards.

Those applying can find the official notice here.

If a candidate faces any issue regarding downloading the hall ticket, then they are advised to contact the Director, SCERT and Ex- officio Director, SCERT, Hyderabad. The concerned applicants can also meet him from 10.30 am and 5 pm on all working days between 7 to 11 June, 2022.

Details on examination fee:

Those appearing for a single paper (either Paper I or only Paper II) are advised to pay a fee of Rs 300. Even those appearing for both Papers (i.e., Paper I and Paper II) also need to pay Rs 300. The examination fee will be collected till 11 April, 2022, by the concerned department.

To be noted, the validity period of TET qualifying certificates for appointment of teachers would remain valid for life, unless notified by the Government of Telangana.

For more details on eligibility criteria, candidates can check the official notice. Whereas, applicants are also requested to keep a regular check on the official website for further updates and information.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.