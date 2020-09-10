TS POLYCET 2020: SBTET announces exam scores; steps to check results on polycetts.nic.in

The minimum marks for declaring a candidate passed in the TS POLYCET is 30 percent. A candidate needs to secure a minimum of 36 marks out of 120 to qualify

The Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2020 results have been declared. Candidates who sat for the exam can check their score at the official website - polycetts.nic.in

According to a report in Times Now, the results have been calculated based on the final answer key. A provisional answer key was released on 2 September and candidates had an option to raise challenges till 4 September.

A report by Indian Express said that the exam was postponed several times due to COVID-19 induced lockdown.

The minimum marks for declaring a candidate passed in the TS POLYCET is 30 percent. A candidate needs to secure a minimum of 36 marks out of 120 to qualify.

The TS POLYCET result would include subject-wise and aggregate marks. The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) will prepare the rank list of TS POLYCET based on the aggregate marks scored by candidates. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for counselling and seat allotment. The schedule of counselling and seat allotment is yet to be released.

Here's how to download TS POLYCET 2020 scorecard:

Step 1: Visit the official website polycetts.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the 'download result/check scorecard' link

Step 3: Once done, put in your registration number and roll number, following which the result will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the result and take a print out for further reference

TS Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) is conducted for admission to the engineering diploma courses in the participating colleges of Telangana. Candidates who applied for the exam had to have passed Class 10 from a recognised board of secondary education in Telangana.