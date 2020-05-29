You are here:
TS POLYCET 2020: Entrance exam to be conducted on 1 July; SBTET extends application deadline till 9 June

India FP Trending May 29, 2020 17:26:37 IST

The State Board of Technical Education and Training in Telangana has announced the revised date for TS POLYCET 2020. The exam will now be held on 1 July from 11 am to 1.30 pm, the board said.

TS POLYCET 2020 was earlier slated to be conducted on 17 April, but got postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The SBTET has also extended the last date for submission of TS POLYCET 2020 application till 9 June. The online application with late fees can be submitted till 12 June. The application deadline has been pushed many times in the last few weeks due to COVID-19 pandemic. The registration process for TS POLYCET 2020 began on 2 March.

Candidates belonging to general category will have to pay Rs 400 as application fees. On the other hand, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories will be charged Rs 250. Those who want to apply can visit the official website of TS POLYCET Polycetts.nic.in.

TS Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) is conducted for admission to the engineering diploma courses in the participating colleges of Telangana.

Interested candidates should have passed Class 10 from a recognised board of secondary education in Telangana.

How to apply for TS POLYCET 2020

Step 1: Go to the official website Step 2: Click on the File Application option.
Step 3: Fill all the required details and click on Show Application.
Step 4: Upload photo and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Check all the provided details carefully and click on the Submit button.
Step 6: Pay application fees and then take printout of the filled application form.

Updated Date: May 29, 2020 17:26:37 IST



