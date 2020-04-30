SBTET extends last date for submission of POLYCET 2020 application till 9 May; here's how to apply online

State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, has pushed the last date for submission of Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET-2020) online application to 9 May. No fine will be charged if a candidate submits his application by the aforementioned date. The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus lockdown.

Telangana government has extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state till 7 May as a precautionary step to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

POLYCET is conducted for admission to the engineering diploma courses in the participating colleges.

Those who want to apply for POLYCET-2020 can do so by visiting the official website of SBTET at https://www.sbtet.telangana.gov.in/ .

TS POLYCET-2020 application process began on March 2. Earlier, the last date for filling application form was April 4. Candidates could submit application with late fees till April 6.

TS POLYCET-2020 exam was scheduled to be held on April 17, but it was postponed due to coronavirus lockdown.

Application fee for the candidates belonging to general category is Rs 400, while it is Rs 250 for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates.

How to apply for TS POLYCET-2020

Step 1: Go to official website of POLYCET - https://polycetts.nic.in/Default.aspx

Step 2: Click on File Application option and fill the required details in the application form.

Step 3: Upload photo and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 4: Check all the provided details carefully and click on the submit button.

Step 5: Pay application fee online and take a printout for future reference

