The application deadline for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 has been extended by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) again due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. As per the latest notice, the last to register for the test without a late fee has now been extended till 5 June. Aspirants can visit the official website to apply.

The notice reads, "The last date for TS PGECET-2021 applying online without a late fee has been extended up to 05/06/2021, on account of the difficult situation relating to COVID-19 ".

These steps can be followed by aspirants to submit their application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Application Fee Payment’ link on the homepage

Step 3: After paying the fee, click on the ‘Fill Application Form’ link and enter the required details

Step 4: Check fee payment status and ensure that it is successful

Step 5: Now, submit the form and save a copy

Step 6: If required, take a printout of the TS PGECET 2021 form for future reference

Here's the direct link

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 1,000 as an application fee while for SC/ST and PH aspirants, the amount is Rs 500. Applicants can pay the fee online through debit card, credit card, TS Online/ AP Online centers, and Internet Banking.

The hall tickets will be available on the website from 10 to 18 June while the exam is scheduled to be held from 19 to 22 June.