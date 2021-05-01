The application fee for aspirants from SC, ST, and PH categories is Rs 500 while other candidates have to pay Rs 1,000.

The last date to apply for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 has been extended by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made on the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in, which said that the last date to apply without a late fee has been extended to Friday, 7 May.

The registration started on 12 March for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted from 19 June to 22 June.

Aspirants can follow these steps to submit their application form:

Step 1: Visit the website https://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option ‘Application Fee Payment’

Step 3: Once you pay the fee, click on ‘Fill Application Form’ and enter your details

Step 4: Check your payment status to ensure that it is successful

Step 5: Once the application form is submitted, download it

Step 6: Take a print out of the form and keep it safely for future reference

The application fee for aspirants from SC, ST, and PH categories is Rs 500 while other candidates have to pay Rs 1,000.

The payment can be made online through Credit Card, Debit Card, Internet Banking, and TS Online/ AP Online Centers.

The admit card will be available on the official website from 10 to 18 June, according to a report in Careers 360.

The TS PGECET 2021 is conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE.