TS PGECET 2021 application deadline extended to 7 May; check pgecet.tsche.ac.in
The application fee for aspirants from SC, ST, and PH categories is Rs 500 while other candidates have to pay Rs 1,000.
The last date to apply for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 has been extended by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made on the official website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in, which said that the last date to apply without a late fee has been extended to Friday, 7 May.
The registration started on 12 March for the exam which is scheduled to be conducted from 19 June to 22 June.
Aspirants can follow these steps to submit their application form:
Step 1: Visit the website https://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option ‘Application Fee Payment’
Step 3: Once you pay the fee, click on ‘Fill Application Form’ and enter your details
Step 4: Check your payment status to ensure that it is successful
Step 5: Once the application form is submitted, download it
Step 6: Take a print out of the form and keep it safely for future reference
The application fee for aspirants from SC, ST, and PH categories is Rs 500 while other candidates have to pay Rs 1,000.
The payment can be made online through Credit Card, Debit Card, Internet Banking, and TS Online/ AP Online Centers.
The admit card will be available on the official website from 10 to 18 June, according to a report in Careers 360.
The TS PGECET 2021 is conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE.
also read
TS PGECET 2020 second and final round counselling begins; register by 23 Dec at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in
Candidates named in the provisional list set to be released on 30 December, 2020, will have to report at the concerned colleges for verification of original certificates along with tuition fee payment challan between 31 December, 2020, and 6 January, 2021
TS ICET result 2020 to be declared today at 3.30 pm, check score, qualifying status at icet.tsche.ac.in
The TS ICET 2020 was conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal in an offline pen and paper-based mode on 30 September and 1 October.
TS PGECET Round 1 seat allotment result released at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in; complete admission process by 16 Dec
The result of the entrance exam was declared in October, and, to qualify the test, candidates were required to obtain a minimum of 30 marks out of the total 120