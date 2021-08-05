TS PGECET 2021 admit card released at pgecet.tsche.ac.in; check direct link here

The TS PGECET 2021 examinations are scheduled to be conducted from 11 to 14 August

The admit cards for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 have been released today, 5 August by the Osmania University.

Candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

As per a notice on the website, the hall tickets are available for candidates to download between 5 to 10 August.

Check steps to download TS PGECET 2021 hall tickets here:

Step 1: Go to the website

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘download hall ticket’ link that is available under the ‘application’ section on the homepage

Step 3: To avail the admit card, candidates need to enter registration number, date of birth, select exam paper, and finally click on the download button

Step 4: After submitting all details, the TS PGECET Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the admit card properly and then download it for future use and reference

Check direct link here.

The TS PGECET 2021 examinations are scheduled to be conducted from 11 to 14 August. Also, Osmania University will conduct this exam on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education.

Candidates should note that the examination will be conducted in two sessions and duration for two hours. The first session will begin from 10:00 am to 12.00 pm and the second will take place from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm. The exam will be held at two regional centres which are Hyderabad and Warangal.

The entrance test will comprise 120 questions and candidates who are appearing for it should write in the English language only.

For the unversed, the TS PGECET is a computer-based test for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes or courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME/MTech/MPharmacy/MArch) and Graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) for the academic year 2021-2022.

Applicants qualifying in the TS PGECET examination can get admission into various colleges in Telangana.