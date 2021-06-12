The admit card for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 was expected to be released on Thursday, 10 June. However, the Osmania University has delayed the release of hall tickets.

This is because the registration date was deferred to 12 June recently. Aspirants can visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in to apply as soon as possible as the application window is closing today.

The test for Engineering is scheduled to be conducted from 19 to 22 June. Soon, the admit cards will be released on the website for download.

The Osmania University is going to hold the examination on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Once the hall tickets are released, applicants can follow these simple steps to check and download them:

Step 1: Visit the website, pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the 'Application' section on the homepage and click on the link 'Download Hall Ticket'

Step 3: On the new page, enter the required details (registration numbers, date of birth, and exam paper)

Step 4: Click on 'Submit' and the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the TS PGECET 2021 hall ticket and take a printout for future reference

The admit card will have the candidate's name, exam date, time, allotted slot, and exam centre.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be of 120 marks while the minimum cut-off marks for unreserved candidates are 30. For applicants belonging to SC and ST categories, there is no minimum cut-off criteria. In the test, there will be no negative marking.

Candidates who qualify for the test will be eligible to get admission to various postgraduate (PG) programmes. They are advised to keep a regular check on the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in for all the latest updates and information related to the admit cards and exam.