TS PGECET 2020: Round 2 seat allotment released; check details at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the TS PGECET 2020 round 2 seat allotment result on 1 January. Candidates who had given the exam can check the TS PGECET 2020 second round seat allotment result at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

According to a report in Careers 360, candidates need to enter their hall ticket numbers and PGECET ranks or GATE/ GPAT scores to check the seat allotment result of round two.

The report adds that selected candidates have to report at allottedcolleges between 2 January and 7 January 2021 to confirm their seats and pay the requisite allotment fee.

Here's how to check the TS PGECET Seat Allotment Result 2020:

Step 1: Go to the TS PGECET website pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Once there, select the TS PGECET seat allotment 2020 link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open the screen. Candidates need to enter the hall ticket numbers and PGECET ranks or GATE/ PGAT scores.

Step 4: Candidates need to click on 'Submit' to check TS PGECET round 2 seat allotment result 2020.

Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) is conducted for admission to the postgraduate engineering courses in Telangana.

The round 1 seat allotment result has been declared by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on its official website on December 2020. Candidates who were selected had to report to the allotted college with all original certificates for verification along with joining report and fee paid challan between 11 December and 16 December 2020.