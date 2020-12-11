TS PGECET Round 1 seat allotment result released at pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in; complete admission process by 16 Dec

The result of the entrance exam was declared in October, and, to qualify the test, candidates were required to obtain a minimum of 30 marks out of the total 120

The Telangana Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) round 1 seat allotment result has been declared by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on its official website. Candidates who have filled their choice of courses and selected colleges can check the seat allotment result at pgecet.tsche.ac.in and pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

According to a report by Times Now, students whose names have been mentioned in the first round of TS PGECET seat allotment will be required to pay admission fee to confirm admission.

Seats have been allotted to candidates on the basis of their rank in the entrance exam and the option entered by them.

"Candidates have to report to the allotted college with all the original certificates for physical verification by the college along with joining report and fee paid challan between 11 December to 16 December 2020," read the notification on the official website.

A report by The Indian Express said that candidates will be required to key in their hall ticket number and rank of GATE/ GPAT/ PGECET scores to check their seat allotment result.

The result of the entrance exam was declared in October, and, to qualify the test, candidates were required to obtain a minimum of 30 marks out of the total 120. There was no minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to reserved category.

Steps to check TS PGECET round 1 seat allotment result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in, pgecetadm.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap on the link that reads, "Allotment Candidate Login."

Step 3: Enter credentials to login.

Step 4: The allotment result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Accept/ reject seat allotted.

Step 6: Take a print of the allotment list for future reference.

Candidates can access the link to check TS PGECET round 1 seat allotment result 2020 by clicking here.