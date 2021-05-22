This exam is conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda on behalf of TSCHE for admission to BPEd (2 Years course) and DPEd (2 Years course) programmes

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to close the registration process for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2021 today, 22 May. Interested candidates, who still want to apply for the exam, can register themselves by visiting the official website pecet.tsche.ac.in. The state-level test is expected to be held on 7 June.

Candidates should keep in mind that the application fee for the unreserved category is Rs 800 and for the reserved category, it is Rs 400.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply for TS PECET 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website, pecet.tsche.ac.in

Steps 2: Search and click on - “Application Fee Payment”

Step 3: Candidates need to fill in all the details and pay the fee

Step 4: After filling in all details, proceed to fill the application form, and don’t forget to preview and finally submit it

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the form for future reference or use (if required)

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates applying for BPed should have passed or appeared for a three-year degree exam by any recognised University in Telangana. They should also have completed 19 years of age as on 1 June.

Aspirants applying for DPed should have appeared or passed intermediate from recognised university/ board by the Telangana government. For this post, candidates should have completed 16 years of age as on 1 June.

This exam is conducted by Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda on behalf of TSCHE for admission to BPEd (2 Years course) and DPEd (2 Years course) programmes. The examination includes a Physical Efficiency Test and Skill Test in games.