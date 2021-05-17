The selected candidates will be given admission to various universities and affiliated colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2021-22

The Mahatma Gandhi University has extended the last date to apply for the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2021.

Those who wish to apply can now do it till 22 May by visiting the official website pecet.tsche.ac.in.

The entrance exam is held annually for admission to Physical Education courses like BPEd and DPEd.

Both the programmes are for two years.

The selected candidates will be given admission to various universities and affiliated colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2021-22.

The examination date will be announced soon.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website pecet.tsche.ac.in.

2. Click on ‘Application’ and open the ‘fill the application form’ tab

3. Enter payment reference id, qualifying examination hall ticket number, mobile number, and date of birth

4. Fill the application form

5. Select the examination centre of your choice

6. Upload all the documents and pay the fee

7. Submit the form. Save a copy

8. To take a print out, another link is present on the website

Here’s the direct link to apply.

To take a print out, click here.

Application fee:

For unreserved category candidates: Rs 800

For reserved category candidates: Rs 400

https://pecet.tsche.ac.in/PDF/DOCS/Notification-TSPECET-2021.pdf

The entrance test is divided into two parts:

A) Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

B) Skill Test in Game

A total of 400 marks will be allotted to the PET.

The skill test carries 100 marks.

Candidates with heart diseases or any such serious ailments have been advised to not to appear for the entrance test.

Also, differently-abled persons and pregnant women have also been advised not to participate.