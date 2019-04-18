TS Inter Results 2019 toppers: IIuri Sruthi from Khammam stream tops Telangana Intermediate exams; Medchal district leads in pass percentage

TS Inter Result 2019 Declared | Girls outshined boys in both first and second year of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) Exams, the results for which were declared on Thursday, 18 April. Medchal district in Telangana topped the TS inter Result 2019 with a pass percentage of of 76 percent followed by Ranga Reddy with 71 percent.

IIuri Sruthi from the Science stream beat both the Arts and Commerce toppers with 994 marks. Sruthi is from Khammam district. Harsha and Sruthi from Warangal and Bavana from Karimnagar topped in the Commerce stream with 977 marks and in the Arts stream Sri Sai Teja from Hyderabad was ranked the first with 958 marks.

Students who appeared for the 1st and 2nd year 2019 Telangana Intermediate Exams can check their inter results, candidates can visit the official websites — bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. They can also check their TS inter scores at examresults.net.

The over all pass percentage for 1st year TS inter students is 59.8 percent and for 2nd year TS inter students it is 65 percent. Pass percentage for private candidates is 25.8 percent. Pass percentage for 1st year boys is recorded at 53.14 percent and for girls it is 62.2 percent. The pass percentage for 2nd year boys is 58.25 percent and girls is 71.5 percent.

Over 9 lakh students had appeared for the TS inter exams this year. The 1st year TS intermediate examinations were held from 27 February to 16 March, while the 2nd year TS inter examinations were conducted from 28 February to 18 March. Nearly 4.7 lakh students registered for the general exams and 29,000 for the second year (Class 12) vocational exams.

Follow LIVE updates on TS Inter Results 2019 here

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.