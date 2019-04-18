TS Inter Results 2019: Telangana board to declare 1st, 2nd year Manabadi scores shortly; check on bie.telangana.gov.in

TS Inter Results 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the results for the 1st and 2nd year 2019 intermediate results on Thursday. According to Telangana Board officials, the result will be declared on 18 April at 5 pm.

To check their inter results, candidates can visit the official websites — bie.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. However, they can also check their TS Inter scores at examresults.net.

According to an NDTV report, an official of the TSBIE confirmed that the result will be declared on 18 April before afternoon. The actual time of publishing the results, however, will be announced a day before the result is declared, the report added.

How to check your TS Inter 1st and 2nd year result 2019 on official website:

Step 1: Visit the official websites — bie.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your hall ticket number, other details and the captcha in the window that opens.

Step 3: Your 1st and 2nd year intermediate result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download your results and keep a print out for future reference

The Telangana State Board conducted the 1st year exam from 27 February to 16 March and the 2nd year exams from 28 February to 18 March.

In 2018, the TS Inter Results for both first and second year were released on 14 April. This year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the exams. Nearly 4.7 lakh students registered for the general exam and 29,000 for the second year (Class 12) vocational exams.

Follow LIVE updates on TS Inter Results 2019 here

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.