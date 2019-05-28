TS Inter Re-evaluation Results 2019: 1,137 of 3.8 lakh candidates who 'failed' Telangana intermediate exams declared passed

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE), which faced flak over alleged bungling in publication of results, on Monday said 1,137 candidates

of the 3.8 lakh students, whose answer scripts were reverified after they failed in the exams in March, were declared passed.

The announcement of exam results last month had led to protests by students, parents, students organisations and political parties over alleged goof-up in the process.

Several students across Telangana, including the nephew of Telugu Desam Party Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh, committed suicide as they failed to clear the intermediate (Class 12) examination.

Government officials had said that bubbling errors in OMR sheets (by examiners), among other things, were noticed.

The BIE said in a release on Monday night that 9,43,005 candidates appeared for the intermediate exams in March. Of these, 5,60,889 passed while 3,82,116 failed, it said.

TSBIE said re-verification of answer scripts of failed candidates was started on 26 April on the directions of the high court.

The second level checking using artificial intelligence and scanning for 19,788 answer scripts is still on. All efforts are being made to complete testing, scanning and uploading by tonight or tomorrow, the release said.

After re-verification, 1,137 candidates were declared to have passed, of whom 552 were from second year and 585 from the first year, it said. The second year candidates are eligible to pursue higher education.

