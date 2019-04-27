Telangana Intermediate exam results row: Three-member panel submits report to government

Hyderabad: The three-member committee, constituted by the Telangana government to look into the discrepancies in the Intermediate examination results, submitted its report on Saturday. "The three-member committee to look into the developments that took place after the announcement of Intermediate results gave its report. It is under the consideration of the government," Education Secretary B Janardhan Reddy told reporters. "Very soon, we will definitely share their recommendations and the Action Taken Report," he added.

The 10-page report emphasised on the measures to be taken in future (to ensure smooth conduct of exams), according to a committee official. The alleged bungling in examination results led to protests by students, parents, students' organisations and political parties. Some students claimed that they either failed or got poor marks though they had done well in exams and obtained high marks in Intermediate first year. Opposition Congress, TDP, BJP and other parties complained to Governor ESL Narasimhan and sought a judicial probe into the alleged goof-up.

The Congress-led delegation claimed that as many as 20 students committed suicide in the aftermath of the announcement of results. The exams were conducted during February and March this year and the results were announced on 18 April. There have been allegations of bungling in the announcement of the results. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who held a meeting with officials on the issue a few days ago, had directed them not to charge any fee for re-verfication and re-counting from failed students.

The government has also announced that failed students need not apply for re-counting and re-verification. Thousands of students, who passed the examination, have also applied for re-verification. Protests against the alleged irregularities continued, with agitated students complaining they were not being provided proper information. The Board of Intermediate Education office here has been witnessing protests by students' organisations and

political parties.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice on Friday to the state government, seeking a report on the issue. Meanwhile, media reports said a female student allegedly committed suicide in Narayanpet district Saturday reportedly upset over failure in the Intermediate exam.

