TS ICET result 2020 to be declared today at 3.30 pm, check score, qualifying status at icet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2020 result will be declared by the Kakatiya University, Warangal, at 3.30 pm on Monday (2 November). Once released, students can check their score and qualifying status at the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in.

The qualifying percentage of marks in TS ICET 2020 is 25 percent, which amounts to 50 marks of the total 200 marks. There is no minimum qualifying percent of marks for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The TS ICET 2020 was conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad in an offline pen and paper-based mode on 30 September and 1 October.

Steps to check and download TS ICET result 2020:

Step 1: Once declared, log on to the official website - icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Tap on the TS ICET 2020 result link on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your credentials to log in.

Step 4: The TS ICET result 2020 indicating your name, marks, qualifying status will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Save and take a print of your TS ICET result 2020 for future reference.

The TS ICET 2020 preliminary answer key was released on 7 October and students were allowed to raise objections, if any, by 10 October.

The entrance examination is held every year for admission into MBA and MCA programmes of all the universities in the state of Telangana and affiliated colleges.