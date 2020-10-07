TS ICET 2020 preliminary answer key released at icet.tsche.ac.in, raise objection by 10 Oct

Students will have to send their objections against the TS ICET 2020 preliminary answer key to convenertsicet2020@gmail.com in the prescribed format

The preliminary answer key of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2020 has been released by Kakatiya University, Warangal, on Wednesday, 7 October. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check and download the answer key from icet.tsche.ac.in.

According to a report by Careers 360, along with the preliminary answer key, question papers for all the sessions have also been released. The result of TS ICET 2020 is expected to be released on 23 October.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, against the TS ICET 2020 preliminary answer key by 10 October up to 5 pm, Jagran Josh reported. Students will have to send their objections against the TS ICET 2020 preliminary answer key to convenertsicet2020@gmail.com.

The objections should be raised in the prescribed format that has been released on the official website.

As per a report by NDTV, to qualify TS ICET students will have to secure a minimum of 25 percent marks of the total 200 marks in the test.

Candidates seeking admission in MBA and MCA courses will have to secure 50 marks to be considered qualified in the exam. The examinees will be allotted state-wise ranks in the order of merit.

Steps to check TS ICET 2020 answer key:

Step 1: Log on to icet.tsche.ac.in, TS ICET 2020’s official website

Step 2: Opt for the link that reads, “Master Question Papers & Preliminary Keys” under the Application tab on the homepage

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where there will be links to question papers and preliminary answer according to date and shift

Step 4: Select the key and question paper which you want to check

Step 5: A PDF document will open on your screen. Save and check your responses with the answer key

Direct link to check TS ICET 2020 preliminary answer key: https://icet.tsche.ac.in/TSICET/TSICET_QUESTIONSKEYS.aspx#

TS ICET 2020 was conducted by Kakatiya University on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on 30 September and 1 October. The exam is held every year for admission into MBA and MCA courses of all the universities in the state of Telangana and affiliated colleges.