TS ICET result 2020 postponed; final answer key and scorecard to be released on 2 November

The TS ICET 2020 result was reportedly scheduled to be released today (23 October) on icet.tsche.ac.in, but it has now been postponed

TS ICET Result 2020 | The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2020) result and final answer key on 2 November at 3.30 pm, reports said.

The Hyderabad-based TSCHE announced the date on its website. Once released, candidates can check their score and qualifying status at the offiical website icet.tsche.ac.in.

According to a report by Careers 360, the TS ICET 2020 result was earlier scheduled to be released today (23 October), but it has now been postponed.

The entrance exam is conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal, on behalf of the TSCHE. The University has not disclosed the reason for the delay in the announcement of the result.

As per a report by NDTV, students will have to secure a minimum of 25 percent (50 marks) of the total marks to qualify for the TS ICET. The total marks of the entrance exam was 200.

Those seeking admission to MBA and MCA courses will have to obtain a minimum of 50 marks to qualify the exam.

Steps to check TS ICET 2020 result

Step 1: Once the released is announced, go to the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Once the website opens, tap on the result link that will be available on the page.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials and press the submit button. Your TS ICET result 2020 indicating your score and qualifying status will appear on the page.

The TS ICET preliminary answer key 2020 along with question papers of all the sessions were declared by Kakatiya University on 7 October. Candidates were given time till 10 October to raise objection, if any, against the answer key.

Students who qualify for the TS ICET 2020 will be eligible for admission into MBA and MCA courses offered by all the universities in the state of Telangana and the affiliated colleges.

