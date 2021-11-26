TS ICET 2021: Final phase seat allotment result released at tsicet.nic.in; check direct link here

Candidates from SC/ST category will have to shell out Rs 600 for the processing fee, while those in the General category will have to pay Rs 1,200

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Friday released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2021) final phase seat allotment result. Those who appeared for the test can download the TS ICET 2021 seat allotment result by visiting the official website at https://tsicet.nic.in/.

Candidates who have been selected are requested to pay the tuition fee and will also have to self-report through the official website from 26 to 27 November.

Steps on how to check TS ICET Counselling 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website at https://tsicet.nic.in/

Step 2: Search and click on the candidate's login tab, that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates then need to submit their Login ID, TS ICET admit card number, date of birth and password

Step 4: Within a few seconds, the TS ICET 2021 counselling result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Kindly, check and download the allotment order

Step 6: Finally, keep a printout of the same for future use

Direct link to check TS ICET 2021 counselling result: https://tsicet.nic.in/cand_signin.aspx

To pay the processing fee, candidates from SC/ST category will have to shell out Rs 600, while those in the General category will have to pay Rs 1,200. Those making the payment can do it online via Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking or T-Wallet. The fees can also be paid through the official site of TS ICET.

After qualifying for TS ICET 2021, candidates are allotted seats in MBA and MCA courses through TS ICET 2021 counselling. According to a NDTV report, a total of 7,592 seats are available in the MBA programme and 44 in MCA programme. The TSCHE will hold hold a special round of counselling after the final round is complete to fill vacant seats, if any.

For more details and updates on counselling and provisional seat allotment, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website.

