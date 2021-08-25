The exam was held on 4, 5, and 6 August for engineering courses, and on 9 and 10 August for agriculture and medical programmes

The results for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2021) will be declared by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad today, 25 August at around 11:00 am.

Once released, candidates can check their grades on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Also, to access the scores, they need to enter required credentials like application number and date of birth.

Students should note that to qualify for TS EAMCET 2021, they need to obtain a minimum score of 25 percent.

This year, around 2,51,606 students had appeared for the exam amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Out of which, 1,64,962 applied for the Engineering examination while 86,644 applied for the Medical and Agriculture stream.

Steps to download TS EAMCET results 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the EAMCET results 2021 link that is available on the homepage

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates need to enter their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth

Step 4: After providing details, click on submit. The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the TS EAMCET result properly and then download it. Keep a hard copy for future reference or use

Other than the official website, the result can also be checked on private online portals such as http://www.manabadi.co.in/.

For the unversed, JNTU controls EAMCET on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). It is a state-level admissions test that is conducted annually for admissions to Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical courses.