TS EAMCET 2021: Exam admit card released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in; check steps to download here

The admit cards for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test 2021 (TS EAMCET 2021) has been released at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Applicants appearing for the examination can visit the official website to check and download the hall tickets.

This exam is scheduled to be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad on 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10 August.

Candidates appearing for the exam should note that questions in TS EAMCET will be displayed in English and Telugu at a time, while questions in Mathematics or Biology, Physics, and Chemistry will be displayed in different sections or parts.

Applicants are advised to follow these steps in order to download TS EAMCET 2021 hall tickets:

Step 1: Visit the official site of TS EAMCET, eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the download admit card link that appears on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates will then have to enter their enter registration, roll number, and password to log in

Step 4: After logging in, the TS EAMCET admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Candidates are advised to keep a printout of the TS EAMCET 2021 hall ticket for further use and reference.

Here’s the direct link: https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEAMCET/EAMCET21_GetHT2021gkt.aspx

After downloading the hall ticket, applicants are requested to read all the instructions printed on admit cards carefully.

Aspirants, who have still not applied for the exam and wish to do so, can submit their online applications for TS EAMCET 2021 till 29 July. The late submission of the application will be accepted along with a late fee of Rs 500.

Conducted on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), the Common Entrance Test (CET) is required for admission into various courses or programmes that are offered in University/ Private Colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2021-2022.

For any further updates or information on examinations or other related issues, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in.