TS EAMCET 2021 results declared; check scores at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

The Jawaharlal Technical University (JNTU) Hyderabad, has declared the results for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET 2021) today, 25 August. The results were announced during a press conference by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu.

According to an official, 89.71 percent of students appeared for the Engineering exam while 91.19 percent took the Medical and Agriculture test. Around 92.48 percent of Engineering candidates have qualified the exams. On the other hand, 82.08 percent of Agriculture and Medical students have cleared the test.

Candidates can now check their results at the official website – https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/.

Steps to view the TS EAMCET 2021 results-

Go to the official website for the result declaration at https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/

Click on the TS EAMCET 2021 result link that is available on the homepage

A new page will open. Candidates have to log in using their registration number, hall ticket id, and date of birth

After logging in, the results will appear on the screen. Save and download the grade card for the future

Apart from the official website, candidates can also view their results at private online portals like http://www.manabadi.co.in/.

The state-level exam is held annually for admission into Engineering, Medical and Agricultural courses. To pass the entrance test, students need to secure a minimum of 25 percent.

The TS EAMCET 2021 was held on 4, 5, and 6 August for engineering courses and 9 and 10 August for medical courses. Over 2.51 lakh students had appeared for the entrance test. Out of this, 86,644 had applied for the Medical and Agriculture stream while 1,64,962 appeared for the Engineering examination.

This year, the rank of the TS EAMCET will be calculated only based on the entrance exam. Earlier, the rank used to include the marks of the Class 12 exams as well. Once the grades are out, candidates can apply for counselling.

The counselling process will begin on 30 August and go on till 9 September. Candidates have to appear for document verification between 4 and 11 September. The provisional seats will be allotted on 15 September.