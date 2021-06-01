The test is organised for admission to the first year of various programmes like engineering, agriculture, and medical (veterinary, pharmacy, etc)

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will close the registration window for the Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 in two days.

Aspirants, who wish to appear for the exam, should visit the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in to apply. The last date to register is 3 June.

However, there is an option to submit forms after the deadline with a late fee. The last date to submit an application with a late fee is 28 June. The council recently extended the registration deadline to 3 June from 26 May.

These simple steps can be followed by aspirants to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, check for the 'Online application' tab. Click on it

Step 3: A new page will open. Move to the first step and submit the fee

Step 4: After submitting the fee, move to Step 2 and start filling the application form

Step 5: Upload all the required documents, scanned photograph and digital signature

Step 6: Now, move to Step 3 and take a printout of the form and submit it

Step 7: After submission, check your fee payment status

Alternatively, click on this direct link to apply or visit this URL on your browser: https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/TSEAMCET/EAMCET_HomePage.aspx#

For the engineering or agriculture and medical (AM) tests, general candidates have to submit Rs 800 as an application fee while SC, ST and PH applicants are supposed to pay Rs 400.

If any unreserved candidate wants to appear for both the engineering and agriculture exams then he/she needs to submit Rs 1,600 as a fee while SC, ST, and PH candidates will have to pay Rs 800.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted from 5 to 9 July this year as an online computer-based test (CBT). While the AM exam will be held on 5 and 6 July, the engineering exam will take place from 7 to 9 July. Both the examinations are being organised in two shifts; from 9 am to 12 pm and then from 3 pm to 6 pm.