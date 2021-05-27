Candidates should note that those who want to write both the papers (Engineering and Agricultural) will have to pay Rs 1,600 as a registration fee. For SC, ST, PH candidates, it is Rs 800

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the online registration date for TS EAMCET 2021.

Interested candidates, who have still not applied for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical CET, can apply till 3 June by visiting the official website eamcet.tsche.ac.in/.

Earlier, the deadline was 26 May, however, now aspirants can register without a late fee till 3 June.

The official order on the website reads, “The last date for submission of TS EAMCET 2021 online applications without late fee is extended up to 03-06-2021”.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply for the test:

- Visit the website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in

- Check for the online application tab on the homepage

- Move to Step 1 and submit the fee

- Now, fill the form (which is Step 2) and upload all documents, digital signature, and photo

- Go ahead to Step 3 and take a printout of the pre-filled application

- After submitting the form, check the status of your fee payment

Application Fee: The registration fee for general applicants for the Engineering, and Agriculture and Medical (AM) papers is Rs 800 while for the SC, ST, PH category candidates, the amount is Rs 400.

Candidates should note that those who want to write both the papers (Engineering and Agricultural) will have to pay Rs 1,600 as a registration fee. For SC, ST, PH candidates, it is Rs 800.

This year, the TS EAMCET 2021 exam will be conducted as an online computer-based test (CBT) which will be held from 5 July to 9 July.

The test for Agriculture and Medical stream will take place on 5 and 6 July, while the entrance exam for engineering candidates will be held from 7 to 9 July.

The test will be held in two shifts; the first takes place from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be held from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.