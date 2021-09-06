Despite the new schedule the online form filling and certificate verification process will continue till 9 September, same as the previous schedule

The counselling schedule for the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 has been revised by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad. Candidates can check the new schedule at the official website of the TS EAMCET at https://tseamcet.nic.in/.

According to the revised timetable, the online form filling and certificate verification process will continue till 9 September, same as the previous schedule. The exercising of choice option, which was scheduled to last from 4 to 13 September, has been moved to 11 September. As per the new schedule, the choice filling option will last till 16 September.

The candidates have to physically appear for the document verification process. The applicants will have to book slots for the verification at the nearest Help Line Center (HLC). They will be allowed to appear in slots to maintain social distancing norms.

The results of the TS EAMCET were announced on 25 August. About 92.48 percent of engineering candidates who appeared for the exam had qualified. Similarly, about 82.08 percent of agriculture and medical students had cleared the test.