TS EAMCET 2020: Telangana Council releases provisional allotment list, check at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) released the TS EAMCET provisional seat allotment list today (24 October) on its official website - tseamcet.nic.in.

Candidates whose names have been mentioned in the provisional allotment list will have to pay tuition fee and self-report through website between 24 to 28 October.

According to a report by Scroll, this year TS EAMCET counselling process will be conducted online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seats are allotted merit-wise. A 75 percent weightage has been given to a student's TS EAMCET score while drawing up the merit list. The remaining 25 percent is reserved for marks acquired in group subjects like mathematics or biology, physics, chemistry of the qualifying examination, reports said.

The counselling process began on 9 October with online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification.

The process of certificate and document verification was done till 20 October.

Steps to check TS EAMCET 2020 provisional allotment result

Before students check their results, they are advised to generate their login id and passwords for the TS EAMCET's official site. To do so, candidates need to generate a password through 'Candidate Registration' tab on the homepage and send SMS to 9731979899 as 'TSEAMCET(space)01(space)Your Hall Ticket No'.

Step 1: Go to TSCHE official website - tseamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for TS EAMCET 2020 provisional allotment result.

Step 3: Enter your credentials to login.

Step 4: The TS EAMCET provisional allotment list will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check it carefully before saving and taking a print.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, the online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee and slot booking for selection of Help Line Centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification for the candidates who were unable to attend the first phase will be conducted on 29 October.

Verification of certificate for already booked slots will be done on 30 October.

TS EAMCET 2020 results were declared on 6 October. A total of 1,19,183 students appeared for the exam, out of which 89,739 have qualified.