TS EAMCET results 2020 declared on eamcet.tsche.ac.in; counseling to begin from 9 Oct

TS EAMCET results 2020 declared | The results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2020 for Engineering stream were declared today (6 October, 2020) at 3 pm on the official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check their results at , eamcet.tsche.ac.in. They can also download their rank cards from the same website.

According to various reports, 75 percent of students who appeared for the exam have qualified. A total of 1,19,183 students took the test, of which 89,739 have qualified.

The results were declared by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, which is conducting the common entrance test on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), according to Hindustan Times.

The TS EAMCET 2020 for the engineering stream was conducted from 9 to 14 September at various centres spread across the state. A special TS EAMCET examination will be held for the examinees who were not able to appear in the exam earlier. The portal has cited an official notice to state that the special exam will be conducted only for the candidates who had tested positive for COVID-19 in between 17 August, 2020 to 14 September, 2020. This ensures that it was because of the virus that the students were not able to sit for the TS EAMCET-2020 engineering stream.

Here are these steps to get the scorecard of TS EAMCET 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage that says ‘TS EAMCET 2020 results’

Step 3: A new page will be displayed where candidates need to login using their exam credentials (registration number, and date of birth)

Step 4: After pressing submit, the scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: View, download and take a print of the results

According to The Times of India, students need to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks to pass the entrance test.

The final ranks will be calculated based on the score obtained in the Intermediate second year exams and the TS EAMCET. While the Intermediate second year exams have 25 per cent weightage, the EAMCET will have the rest of 75 per cent weightage.

The results were announced at a press conference by Telangana Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy. According to NDTV, the schedule for the counseling for engineering admissions will be as follows.

9-15 October: Help centers

12 to 18 October: Document verification

12 to 20 October: Web option

22 to 27 October: Self-reporting for seat allotment

29 October: Seat allotment